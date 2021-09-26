Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,878 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,048,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 352,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

