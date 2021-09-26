Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,579 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 694,913 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,133.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

