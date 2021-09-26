Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

