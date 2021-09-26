Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in International Paper were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

