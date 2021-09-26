Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 13,525 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of Ciena worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

