Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.