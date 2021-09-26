Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $220.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.52.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

