Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,374,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

