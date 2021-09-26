Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $63,163,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after purchasing an additional 880,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

