Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 1,312,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

