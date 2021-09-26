Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Realogy worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

