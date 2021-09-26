Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

