Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

