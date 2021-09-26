Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.89 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

