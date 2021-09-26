Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,127,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $69,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

