Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.99. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.