Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 42.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 269,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.96 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

