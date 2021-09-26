Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 13,152 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

PBH opened at $55.86 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

