Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

