Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of GCM opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile
Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.