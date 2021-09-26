Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$123,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,017,581.50. Also, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

