Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

