Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

GILD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

