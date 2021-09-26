Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $6,581,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

