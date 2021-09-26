Genetron’s (GTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GTH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Genetron has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $31.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

