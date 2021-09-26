Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.41. Genetron shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,256 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Get Genetron alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 72.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.