Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 28,862 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $745,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after buying an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $38,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

