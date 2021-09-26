Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 28,862 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $745,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
