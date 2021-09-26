Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $160,206.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

