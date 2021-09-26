Garda Property Group (GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
About Garda Property Group
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.