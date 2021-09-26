Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases $11,640.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GALT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.36. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.