Gala (GALA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.55 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Gala has a market cap of $630.54 million and $203.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00130581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044077 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.