Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,228.46

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Fusible has a total market cap of $102,228.46 and $11.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusible has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.46 or 0.99946663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.50 or 0.06764738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00761338 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.