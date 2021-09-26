FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $20.30 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $195.52 million and $20.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.