Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 408,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $210,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 15,158,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,745,373. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

