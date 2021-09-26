Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.37.

FRU opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

