Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on October 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

