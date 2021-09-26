Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 261,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

