Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

