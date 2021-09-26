Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fortinet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fortinet by 29.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $311.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

