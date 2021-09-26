Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 73,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,318. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

