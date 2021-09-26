Fonterra Shareholders Fund (FSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Fonterra Shareholders Fund Company Profile

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

