FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $748,419.97

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $748,419.97 and approximately $1,619.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

