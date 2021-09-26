Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 100.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $466.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.