Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,948,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $20,302,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $119.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

