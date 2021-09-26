Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $166.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.