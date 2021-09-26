Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.67 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,858,000 after acquiring an additional 955,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

