Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.28 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

