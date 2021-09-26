Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.