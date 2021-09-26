Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 5,200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

