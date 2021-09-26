Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

