First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lowered by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $53,960,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,020,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

